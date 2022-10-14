PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 265.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

