Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 479,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,407,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 1,423,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

