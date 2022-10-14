Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,897. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

