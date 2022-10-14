Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,897. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
