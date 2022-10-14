Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,028. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

