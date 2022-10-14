PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

PJX Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

