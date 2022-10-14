Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

BPIRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.88.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

