Piper Sandler Lowers AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $46.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AdvanSix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

