Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PXD opened at $252.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

