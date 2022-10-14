Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 85,767 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 230,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,867. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

