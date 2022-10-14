Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

