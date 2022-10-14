Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 329.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

