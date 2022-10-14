Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $157.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

