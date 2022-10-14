Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 40.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,808,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $149,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,921 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 1,261,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

