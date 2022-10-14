Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 103,506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Intel Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 2,860,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,747,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

