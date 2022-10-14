Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.