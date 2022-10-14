Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.