Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE CCI opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

