Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $70.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

