Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 637 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 419,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

