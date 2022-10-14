Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PEGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

