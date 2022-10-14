PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.72

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $11.74. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 278,084 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 603,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 522,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 519,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.