PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.72

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $11.74. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 278,084 shares.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.