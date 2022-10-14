PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
PPCCY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.22.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
