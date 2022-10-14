PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 21,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,201.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 96,491 shares of company stock worth $291,958 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

