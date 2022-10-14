Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 7.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

PM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,927. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.