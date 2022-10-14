Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Up 14.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 61,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,367,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$27.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

