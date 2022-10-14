Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.74

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.74 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.22). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 13,911 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price target on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £57.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

