Persistence Market Cap Hits $82.55 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 1% against the dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $82.55 million and approximately $406,365.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,153,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,253,613 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Persistence has a current supply of 152,069,913.468775 with 129,169,913.468775 in circulation. The last known price of Persistence is 0.62795781 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $287,230.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://persistence.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

