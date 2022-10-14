Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 0.88. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

