PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

