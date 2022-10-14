Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

