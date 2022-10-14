PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

