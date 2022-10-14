PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.73-$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $174.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.