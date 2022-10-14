PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $11,345,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.