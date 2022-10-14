Peoples Bank OH Makes New $305,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.84. 84,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,128. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

