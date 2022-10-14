Peoples Bank OH Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after acquiring an additional 252,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 266,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

