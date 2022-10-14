Peoples Bank OH Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,155 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp comprises about 10.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH owned about 2.15% of Peoples Bancorp worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 157,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,920. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

