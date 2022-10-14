Peoples Bank OH Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

