Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

