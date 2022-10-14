PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.59.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,847. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 112,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.