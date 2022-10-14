Penbrook Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMLP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.969 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

