Penbrook Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More

