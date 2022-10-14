Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

