Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

