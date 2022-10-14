Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 4.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. 33,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,812,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,379,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

