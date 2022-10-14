PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Price Performance

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 42.79%. Research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $1,324,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 202,500 shares of company stock worth $3,842,050 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 259,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Articles

