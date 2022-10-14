Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 26,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,003,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

