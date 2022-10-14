Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 26,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,003,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.
Paysafe Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.