Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

PCTY traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.31. 5,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.60 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

