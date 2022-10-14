Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $271.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

