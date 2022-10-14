Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $109.68. 12,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

