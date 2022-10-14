Paul Simmons Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG) Stock

MCS Services Limited (ASX:MSG – Get Rating) insider Paul Simmons bought 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($49,090.91).

MCS Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About MCS Services

MCS Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides guard security and related services in Australia. It offers uniformed unarmed guards at retail shopping centers, government offices, health facilities, commercial properties, sports stadia, and events in the Perth metropolitan area and Western Australia.

