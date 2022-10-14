Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 9,310 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,920. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

